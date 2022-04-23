‘He was truthful and wise’: GCIS head Phumla Williams pays tribute to Thabo Masebe

He was frank and instructive on how departments should approach and unpack their communication issues. He was equally frank in expressing his displeasure if the media carried inaccurate stories. He used to call it “lazy journalism”.

During discussions with government communicators, Masebe would enthusiastically share his wisdom and knowledge on how to simplify government jargon, and would emphasise the importance of providing accurate information for the benefit of the media.

At times, Thabo would go against the grain of being a public servant and actually disagree with whatever policy we were trying to communicate. In the discussions, he preferred to speak last. True to his style, he would come with a different angle on some of statements that were issued during the period under review. He was not afraid to critique some of the interviews conducted by the principals to illustrate how communicators failed to prepare their bosses.

In his sarcastic way, he would ask: “What were you trying to tell us?” The discussions that followed were constructive and helpful to those communicators. Masebe would show them how he would have dealt with the matter and advise how to salvage the story.