‘He was truthful and wise’: GCIS head Phumla Williams pays tribute to Thabo Masebe

That was the Masebe I got to know when it came to assisting government communicators to perform better in their craft. And I can categorically state that those who attended those sessions at the GCIS benefited from Masebe’s guidance.

Importantly, we trust they will take the baton forward to improve where he left off.

Though Masebe was a senior manager in the public service, he hardly contributed to discussions on matters related to procurement and budget. I had a feeling they irritated him. As far as he was concerned, work should revolve only around communicating government information to citizens without the irritations of the Public Finance Management Act and Public Service Act.

It was during Masebe’s time that we cancelled what used to be called an “entertainment allowance” for the media. He never submitted a claim for taking out any journalist for tea or red wine. His view was that journalists must pay for their own drinks in the same way he would pay for his own drinks.

Masebe was a soft-spoken and down-to-earth human being who carried his accolades with humility and kindness. When he transitioned from being an activist to being a public servant, he retained his conviction about fighting for a democratic SA that is anchored on a nonracial, non-discriminatory and equal society.