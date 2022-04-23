Mashaba: 'Criminals who destroyed Eskom are in government, Dubai and roaming the streets with impunity'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on the rolling blackouts that have gripped the nation this week, saying those responsible are in government and Dubai.

Eskom announced stage 2 load-shedding at the weekend, but increased this to stage 4 early on Tuesday morning.

Mashaba reacted to the escalation, saying Eskom’s explanations for the crisis were depressing.

“To keep and respect our sanity, I believe it would be better for Eskom to stop these depression news [briefings]. Let them just do what they have to do. What is the point?”

He added that “criminals who destroyed Eskom are in government, Dubai and roaming the streets with impunity”.

Eskom gave no prior notice before escalating the blackouts and said it was “forced” to do so after trips at Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4.

DA shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia called for Eskom to be declared “a state of disaster” and said the utility had “proved beyond any doubt it is not able to solve SA’s 14-year-old load-shedding crisis”.

“The entity’s old generation fleet is on life support and is constantly tripping, resulting in power outages being announced at short and debilitating notice.

“It is now high time that our demands are addressed. The dire situation in KwaZulu-Natal is being compounded by electricity supply issues which affect the ability, inter alia, to pump much-needed water supplies. People are dying, businesses will die, ports are closed and the country will grind to a halt,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.