Phumzile Van Damme praises EFF's efforts in Eswatini
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has praised the EFF's efforts to promote democratic reforms in Eswatini.
The red berets held a protest this week urging King Mswati III to embrace democracy.
“Thank you EFF for keeping the spotlight on Eswatini. Great work on this, fighters,” Van Damme said.
“Continuing to highlight the plight of the people of Eswatini living under a brutal dictatorship is admirable. Ubuntu — love for thy neighbour is who we are as Africans. Do not let the loud voices of a few xenophobes destroy this.
“Intellectual maturity — being able to see bad and still be able to see good. On this, the EFF has done good,” said Van Damme.
EFF head of international relations Godrich Gardee said Mswati's days as the country's monarch were numbered and the nation was "not the king's village".
Meanwhile, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rejected the idea that the people of Lesotho are not part of SA.
“Even apartheid could not keep that border, it never worked. The point is a fence between you and Mosotho has nothing to do with jobs, Eskom or crime. You need to take the fight to ANC. That’s your problem.”
BUT THE POINT IS: a fence between you & Mosotho has NOTHING to do with jobs, Eskom, crime: you need to take the fight to ANC! That’s your problem!
We will not be silenced by xenoidiots who are hellbent on peddling the lie that SA’s problem is collapsed boarder of Lesotho!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) April 20, 2022
Desperate Basotho people running away from poverty to live in squalor/informal settlements: that’s our problem? LIES!
🔊🔊 OUR PROBLEM IS ANC! Period!
