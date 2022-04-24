×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC meets to discuss new policy proposals

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
24 April 2022 - 13:03
ANC to discuss policy proposals. File photo.
ANC to discuss policy proposals. File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel

The ruling ANCs highest decision-making body is on Sunday discussing policy ideas which include a proposal that farmers be asked to donate land to black emerging farmers.

The Sunday Times reported that the party in its policy discussion documents wants a new route towards land redistribution that will see farmers donate land instead of the 2017 resolution which sought land expropriation without compensation.

Last year, the party failed to pass their land expropriation without compensation bill in parliament after it could not convince the EFF to agree to the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The stumbling block was the insistence of the EFF to have the state as the overall custodian of land.

The Sunday Times reported that the ANC in the discussion paper, titled “Strengthening Economic Recovery and Reconstruction to Build an Inclusive Economy”, now appears to have closed the door on any future attempts at expropriation of land without compensation, stressing instead the importance of a viable and job-creating agricultural sector.

The party proposes the land reform and agricultural development agency — an entity being set up by the department of land affairs and agriculture  — be given more powers.

The party is also expected to discuss another policy document which wants the country to consider exploring its own crude oil and gas deposits offshore in a bid to protect South Africans from rising fuel prices.

This comes as the rest of the world is feeling the pinch from rising oil and gas prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions brought about by most Western countries. 

Another discussion on policy, as reported by the Sunday Times, is about the reconfiguration of the state-owned entities.

It said the party wants its members to discuss which SOEs it wants to keep, merge or privatise.

This comes on the back of battling SOEs like state arms manufacturing company Denel, the SA Post Office, Prasa and Transnet. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

ANC dispels Jessie Duarte death rumours

The ANC says Jessie Duarte "is now well on the road to full recovery".
Politics
2 hours ago

ANC revives debate on the future of SOEs

The ANC has revived the debate about the viability of some state-owned enterprises  and wants party members to discuss which to keep, merge or ...
News
13 hours ago

ANC wants SA to explore its own crude oil deposits

The ANC is proposing that SA consider exploring its own crude oil and gas deposits offshore as a means of cushioning the economy against rising fuel ...
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  2. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics
  3. ANC revives debate on the future of SOEs Politics
  4. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics
  5. Billions needed to rebuild KZN, says premier Sihle Zikalala Politics

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer