Ex-ANC mayor Lawrence Mapoulo says EFF is the only hope for South Africans
Lawrence Mapoulo, a new recruit for the EFF in Limpopo, has spoken glowingly about his new political party, saying it is the only hope for South Africans.
Mapoulo is party leader Julius Malema’s mentor. He was announced as the EFF’s newest member this week.
The former ANC leader served in several positions in the ruling party, including as mayor of the Capricorn municipality, ANC Limpopo regional chairperson and chairperson of the Cuito Cuanavale ANC branch in Limpopo.
Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Mapoulo criticised his former party and called on South Africans to outvote it as it was no longer fit to govern.
“Let us join hands and vote out these people who are tired. There is no one who can pull us out from the mud we are in as a country. There is only one party, the EFF, that will bring hope to the lives of our people.”
Responding to questions about why he left the ANC, Mapoulo said the ruling party lacked effective leadership and South Africans no longer trusted it to deliver on its promises.
He used the analogy of a car that would soon break down to explain the incompetence of leaders in the ruling party.
“There is no discipline in the ANC. Those who are in leadership are not real leaders.”
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was also present at the briefing and said the recruitment of Mapoulo came at an opportune time for the party, which is on a mission to expand its support across SA and strengthen leadership in its branches.
The EFF is aiming for 1-million card-carrying members across SA, a target it said it was confident it would reach.
“He joins the ranks of the EFF at a crucial time in our organisational development in the province. He comes when the central focus is the revival of our structures and aggressive membership recruitment towards the national 1-million membership mark. His experience could therefore not arrive at a more opportune time,” said the EFF in the province.
