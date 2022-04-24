Ex-ANC mayor Lawrence Mapoulo says EFF is the only hope for South Africans

Lawrence Mapoulo, a new recruit for the EFF in Limpopo, has spoken glowingly about his new political party, saying it is the only hope for South Africans.

Mapoulo is party leader Julius Malema’s mentor. He was announced as the EFF’s newest member this week.

The former ANC leader served in several positions in the ruling party, including as mayor of the Capricorn municipality, ANC Limpopo regional chairperson and chairperson of the Cuito Cuanavale ANC branch in Limpopo.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Mapoulo criticised his former party and called on South Africans to outvote it as it was no longer fit to govern.

“Let us join hands and vote out these people who are tired. There is no one who can pull us out from the mud we are in as a country. There is only one party, the EFF, that will bring hope to the lives of our people.”