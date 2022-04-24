Shivambu wants finance minister to name domestic lenders who loaned SA R1.8-trillion

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has expressed dismay over finance minister Enoch Godongwana not naming domestic lenders from whom SA has loaned R1.8-trillion.

Godongwana revealed SA’s gross loan debt has increased from R2.5-trillion in 2017/18 to R4.3-trillion in 2021/22.

He said government borrowed an additional R1.8-trillion from both domestic and international investors.

Godongwana made the revelation in reply to a written parliamentary question from Shivambu following the EFF’s request for details on government’s loans from domestic and international financial institutions.