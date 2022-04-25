Helping with KZN flood relief? EFF wants you to share proof of your donations

In a statement, the party said donors should publicly provide proof of their donations as a means to "account publicly and not make empty promises".

“We call on all those who committed to make donations to publicly disclose the aid they have provided, especially those who have made lofty commitments to donate money,” it said.

“The EFF released proof of payment of the donation made to the church as a means to account publicly that we fulfil our commitments and do not make empty promises in the midst of a disaster and tragedy.”

The Eshcol Community Church thanked the EFF for the donation, which is said would help provide meals for people affected by the floods.

“We would like to assure you that these funds will be used for a soup kitchen, providing meals for those that have been affected and displaced by the floods,” said the church.