Politics

Helping with KZN flood relief? EFF wants you to share proof of your donations

25 April 2022 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday visited a Durban informal settlement where about 50 homes were destroyed in the floods.
Image: Zimasa Matiwane

The EFF has called on those committed to making flood aid donations in KwaZulu-Natal to publicly provide proof of their donations. 

The party shared proof of its R500,000 donation to the Eschol Community Church which houses people affected by the devastating floods.

The EFF also donated blankets and food parcels to help 500 families affected by the floods.

WATCH | EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims

Over the Easter weekend, EFF MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Mzingisi Dlamini led the donation initiative in ward 54 eNhlungwane.
Politics
6 days ago

In a statement, the party said donors should publicly provide proof of their donations as a means to "account publicly and not make empty promises".   

“We call on all those who committed to make donations to publicly disclose the aid they have provided, especially those who have made lofty commitments to donate money,” it said.

“The EFF released proof of payment of the donation made to the church as a means to account publicly that we fulfil our commitments and do not make empty promises in the midst of a disaster and tragedy.”

The Eshcol Community Church thanked the EFF for the donation, which is said would help provide meals for people affected by the floods.

“We would like to assure you that these funds will be used for a soup kitchen, providing meals for those that have been affected and displaced by the floods,” said the church. 

Last week, premier Sihle Zikalala assured SA that relief funds meant to help those affected will not be looted. 

“All the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and rebuilding process will be used in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness,” said Zikalala.

He said the provincial government had learnt lessons from the corruption seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No corruption, maladministration and fraud will be tolerated or associated with this province.

“Work of quality and value for money will be done. We have monitoring institutions in place, including the auditor-general. We will act decisively without fear, favour or prejudice against anyone taking advantage of the resources meant to assist the needy communities.”

