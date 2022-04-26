Calls to end war and Ramaphosa’s 'trip to Ukraine': Inside minister Zulu’s meeting with Ukraine ambassador
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova discussed a resolution to the war between Ukraine and Russia and a trip to Ukraine by President Cyril Ramaphosa, says Abravitova.
Zulu attended the meeting in her capacity as chairperson of an ANC subcommittee on international relations.
“ANC chairperson on international relations and minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu honoured me today with her visit to [the embassy] in solidarity to the people of Ukraine.
“Among the discussions was the call to end the war and future bilateral relations, as well as the planned visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Ukraine,” Abravitova tweeted on Tuesday.
The embassy confirmed the minister’s visit but would not divulge the contents of the discussions between Zulu and Abravitova.
Attempts to get comment from the ANC on the visit were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any comment will be included once received.
The minister’s visit comes just days after Ramaphosa's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ramaphosa said the two leaders discussed the global impact of the war, human loss and potential future relations between the two countries.
“We agree on the need for a negotiated end to the conflict which has impacted Ukraine’s place in global supply chains, including its position as a major exporter of food to our continent. President Zelenskyy anticipates closer relations with Africa in future,” said Ramaphosa.
Last month, minister Zulu responded to critics of the ANC’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and her perceived bias towards Russia.
She claimed there were “whispers” that her stance on the conflict was influenced by the fact that she studied in Russia.
“Yes, I studied in Russia,” she told MPs. “I wouldn’t have studied in Russia had I not been persecuted and thrown out of the borders of SA and found myself in the cold, not because I wanted to be there, simply because apartheid made it difficult for us.”
