eThekwini ANC wants two positions in provincial officials list of five to be from the region

The ANC in eThekwini wants two positions in the provincial officials list of five to be from the region when the province elects leaders this year.

KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest ANC region is represented in the secretariat and treasurer positions in the provincial leadership collective whose term ends in July.

On Tuesday regional secretary Musa Nciki said he believes because of its sheer scale, eThekwini can retain two positions out of the five.

“We will be persuading other regions to maintain two names for the officials. These names will be taken to branches for further engagement. It can be any position in proportion to the size of the region,” he said.

He emphasised the region is yet to come up with the two names and the process will begin traditionally at branch level.

Nciki said the branches will be guided by the eye of the needle, an ANC document meant to lead members when electing leaders and which speaks to the quality of leaders in leading the party and in governance with diligence.