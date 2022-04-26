×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

eThekwini ANC wants two positions in provincial officials list of five to be from the region

26 April 2022 - 14:50
New ANC eThekwini regional leaders Thembo Ntuli, Musa Nciki and Nkosenhle Madlala.
New ANC eThekwini regional leaders Thembo Ntuli, Musa Nciki and Nkosenhle Madlala.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in eThekwini wants two positions in the provincial officials list of five to be from the region when the province elects leaders this year.

KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest ANC region is represented in the secretariat and treasurer positions in the provincial leadership collective whose term ends in July.

On Tuesday regional secretary Musa Nciki said he believes because of its sheer scale, eThekwini can retain two positions out of the five.

“We will be persuading other regions to maintain two names for the officials. These names will be taken to branches for further engagement. It can be any position in proportion to the size of the region,” he said. 

He emphasised the region is yet to come up with the two names and the process will begin traditionally at branch level.

Nciki said the branches will be guided by the eye of the needle, an ANC document meant to lead members when electing leaders and which speaks to the quality of leaders in leading the party and in governance with diligence. 

Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson

Zandile Gumede has been elected regional chairperson of the ANC in eThekwini.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Nciki did not elaborate on how the same eThekwini region, which recently elected two corruption-accused individuals into top leadership, will navigate the “eye of the needle” matter of values going into the provincial conference. 

The ANC in eThekwini had to put its deputy chairperson Tembo Ntuli in the position of chair as elected chairperson Zandile Gumede could not assume office due to the party’s step-aside policy.

Announcing Ntuli’s assumption of Gumede’s role, Nciki reiterated that the former was elected by “delegates, using their democratic rights enshrined in the ANC constitution despite the step-aside policy”.

“In this regard we wish to indicate comrade Thembo Ntuli will act on behalf of the chairperson. The secretariat and finance committee will carry out the responsibilities of treasurer,” he said. 

Zoe Shabalala was elected treasurer but also had to step aside due to corruption charges, a serious accusation which warrants the organisation removing leaders from branches and government deployment. 

Gumede, who is also former eThekwini mayor, is standing trial in the Durban high court alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering. She faces more than 2,000 charges related to a R320m solid waste project.

She could be Durban’s ANC head ... or she could be heading to jail for fraud

More than 55 witnesses set to testify about the ‘carefully hatched’ plan to enrich ex-mayor Zandile Gumede and others
News
3 weeks ago

Ahead of the provincial conference, Nciki said the region will also focus on rebuilding the organisation. 

“Our last election performance was not good and therefore the new leadership will have to be led by activists with energy to win the province and unite the movement. 

“We want a leadership [collective] that will help us rebuild the economy, which has been affected by Covid-19 and the recent devastating floods.”

The eThekwini ANC did not fault the existing ANC leadership on any matter,  organisationally or on its governance. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

R17bn — That’s the estimated cost of KZN floods damage

About 6,278 people are homeless while 7,245 people remain in shelters in eThekwini.
News
1 day ago

'All-of-society' approach needed to address city governance challenges

SA Cities Network's (SACN) latest State of Cities Report strongly points to the need for a "whole-of-government and all-of-society approach" to ...
News
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | KZN leaders need to be reminded they are servants, not royalty

The provincial government should be put under administration, but of course that’s not going to happen
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  2. ANC revives debate on the future of SOEs Politics
  3. ANC wants SA to explore its own crude oil deposits Politics
  4. Billions needed to rebuild KZN, says premier Sihle Zikalala Politics
  5. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine