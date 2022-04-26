×

Politics

LISTEN | Funds for flood relief will be audited in real time, Ramaphosa tells parliament

26 April 2022 - 16:33
KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the North West have been affected by devastating floods over the past two weeks that have claimed hundreds of lives and left many missing. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament there will be measures to strengthen oversight and accountability for funds allocated for flood relief.

Ramaphosa said the funds must be spent effectively and briefly outlined how they will be monitored.

KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the North West have been affected by devastating floods over the past two weeks that have claimed hundreds of lives and left many missing.

Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon on the devastation caused by the flooding.

