POLL | Was Busisiwe Mavuso right about the ANC-led government being to blame for Eskom’s failures?

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso’s claims that it was the ANC-led government’s failures that caused damage at Eskom over the years has sparked fierce debate.

Mavuso made the remarks before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) last week.

She claimed she was defending insinuations about Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s performance being the reason for the power utility’s failures.

Mavuso said the board should be held accountable for the decisions it made during its tenure but should not be “the fall guy” for matters that predated it.

Her comments sparked a heated exchange between herself and Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who warned Mavuso that the committee "won’t stand for these kind of theatrics”.

She hit back saying it was a “fact” that “this is a mess of the ANC-led government”.

She was given an ultimatum to “behave” or excuse herself. She chose the latter.