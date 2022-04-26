Ramaphosa tells parliament of his shame over SA’s fears relief funds will be looted

“It is a great source of shame that when this disaster struck, the most burning public debate was around fears the resources allocated to respond to this disaster would be misappropriated or wasted.

“This shows us how tired the people have become of corruption,” he said on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa was addressing a joint sitting of parliament about the catastrophic floods that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the North West.

He said this was a stern reminder to all providing goods and services that the people of SA will not stand for acts of self-enrichment at the expense of those who have lost.

“That is why several measures are being taken to strengthen oversight and accountability,” he said.