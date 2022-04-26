RATE IT: Cyril Ramaphosa promises to restructure economy for job creation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to create more jobs for young people.

Ramaphosa made the pledge during the party's Letsema Campaign in the Free State at the weekend. The campaign is aimed at renewing the ANC's social contract with voters, and getting party members and local volunteers to address challenges in their communities.

He said the high levels of unemployment were a sore concern for his government, “which is working hard to fix this”.

“Many young people are able to get access to higher education at universities and colleges because there is NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme], but when they complete their studies, they can't get jobs. Our government is working tirelessly to ensure these young people get jobs,” said Ramaphosa.

“We were able to assist those who lost jobs due to Covid-19 through the Ters [temporary employer/employee relief] scheme. We ensured they did not lose income.”