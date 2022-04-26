×

Politics

RATE IT: Cyril Ramaphosa promises to restructure economy for job creation

26 April 2022 - 08:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is doing everything it can to create jobs. File photo.
Image: Amanda Khoza

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to create more jobs for young people.

Ramaphosa made the pledge during the party's Letsema Campaign in the Free State at  the weekend. The campaign is aimed at renewing the ANC's social contract with voters, and getting party members and local volunteers to address challenges in their communities.

He said the high levels of unemployment were a sore concern for his government, “which is working hard to fix this”. 

“Many young people are able to get access to higher education at universities and colleges because there is NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme], but when they complete their studies, they can't get jobs. Our government is working tirelessly to ensure these young people get jobs,” said Ramaphosa.

“We were able to assist those who lost jobs due to Covid-19 through the Ters [temporary employer/employee relief] scheme. We ensured they did not lose income.”

SA's official unemployment figure is 7.9-million. Stats SA’s employment report revealed the official unemployment rate stood at 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 34.9% the quarter before. The rate is the highest since the report was established in 2008.

Ramaphosa committed to job creation and turning the economy around. 

“We are going to do everything in our power to create jobs. We are going to help our businesses in our local municipalities, in the province and at national level so that people can find employment.

“We are doing everything to restructure our economy to help it recover so that jobs can be created.”

He commended the government for its introduction of the R350 social relief of distress grant which was introduced in March 2020, saying it continues to benefit millions in the unemployment queue. 

Ramaphosa said it was impossible to address unemployment without tackling corruption across government structures. 

“If you see any corrupt activities, come forward and report them. That way, we will get rid of corruption. State funds should be used for the benefit of the public.

“This is the time for us to work together. We want this to be the new spirit in our country.”

