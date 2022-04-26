WATCH | Duduzane Zuma gets his hands dirty, helps KZN family after devastating floods

Duduzane Zuma has joined the KwaZulu-Natal rebuild efforts, helping a family in need move back into their home after it was damaged by recent floods and landslides that ravaged the province.

In a video circulating on social media, Zuma and others can be seen with shovels in hand, removing mud that slid into the home during the heavy rains.

“DZ you are the leader we have been looking for, the amazing job you’re doing with your team and the community of Newlands is wonderful. God bless and give you more strength to continue with your great work,” said Sneapril on Instagram.

Zuma’s relationship with the family and how his offer to assist them came about remain unclear. TimesLIVE reached out to his associate, Winston Innes, who posted the video for more details. This article will be updated once a response is received.