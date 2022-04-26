×

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses parliament on the impact of floods in KZN, Eastern Cape

26 April 2022 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding along parts of the eastern coast. The meeting is expected to start at 2pm. 

FLOOD UPDATES | R17bn — That’s the estimated cost of KZN floods damage

The KwaZulu-Natal government has revised its estimated total cost of flood damage to approximately R17bn.
No one predicted we'd have so much rain in such a short space of time, says Ramaphosa on KZN floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said there was no indication that two days of rain could lead to the catastrophe that resulted in the deaths of ...
eThekwini mayor to plan a way forward for businesses ruined by floods

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will meet business on Friday to discuss the loss of hundreds of millions of rand after devastating floods.
