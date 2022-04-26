What Ramaphosa, Zuma and Mbeki said about ending load-shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise to end Eskom’s load-shedding has been thrust into the spotlight and is drawing mixed reactions online.

In his weekly newsletter the president said the rolling blackouts are costly for the economy and cause significant frustration and hardship for citizens and businesses. He said the government was trying to do everything to make load-shedding a thing of the past.

Ramaphosa’s statement comes after the embattled power utility last week announced there could be as many as 101 days of load-shedding this winter.

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso said the power utility’s board and CEO Andre De Ruyter were not to blame for its historic failures. She said the ANC-led government is to blame.