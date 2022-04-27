ANC Gauteng boss to be grilled by party’s integrity commission on GBV allegations

ANC Gauteng provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe has been granted special leave by the provincial executive committee (PEC) to afford him time to deal with allegations that he is a perpetrator of gender-based violence (GBV) against his estranged wife.

The special PEC meeting further resolved Khawe must appear before the ANC integrity commission to state his case for dragging the party’s name in the mud in a matter, GBV, it has long stated it cannot tolerate.

The PEC resolutions came two days after the Sunday Times lifted the lid on allegations Khawe turned her wife of less than two years, Nthabeleng, into a punch bag.