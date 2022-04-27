Political freedom without economic freedom is meaningless — EFF

He said political freedom without economic freedom is meaningless.

In a statement, the red berets said SA has operated on a false premise of unity and social cohesion, without economically altering the ownership of the means of production.

“We thus have a façade of a democracy, coupled with a non-event of independence, because our political freedom was characterised by a negotiated settlement in which the perpetrators of the heinous crimes of apartheid were never held accountable,” the party said.

It said the majority of mines remain controlled by foreign interests, while the banks, financial sector and JSE, are in the firm grip of a white-settler community.

“Due to this, the political freedom obtained in 1994 has become meaningless, because those who control our economy have ultimately determined our political and economic trajectory. The policies of SA are crafted in Washington and by an elite group of financial institutions, who stand to benefit the most from the disenfranchisement of African people.”

The party said the majority black population remained in crowded townships, packed in shacks on top of one another, with little access to drinkable water, education, sanitation and housing.

It described the life of a black person in SA as one of squalor, defeat, hopelessness and landlessness.

“And accordingly we are the most susceptible to disease and tragedy.”