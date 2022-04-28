ANC blocks Bathabile Dlamini from leading women's league task team after its disbandment

The ANC’s highest decision-making body has shut the door on the possibility of Bathabile Dlamini leading a task team that will take the women’s league to its next elective conference.

Dlamini, the president of the now-disbanded ANCWL, cannot become either a convener or co-ordinator of a task team to be announced soon as she has ambitions of getting re-elected.

This is a blow to Dlamini as it means she cannot oversee the process ahead of the conference. She will have to opt to become a normal member of the task team should the ANC top six add her name to the list — something that is not guaranteed.

According to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, the special NEC meeting at the weekend decided that those with ambitions of leading the structure may not be in charge of the task team.

“We said at the NEC we would like to have a convener and co-ordinator essentially who have no vested interest in becoming leaders of the women’s league, so that they are able to pull this thing together. The NEC did not say those who are leaders now should not be included in the team, but they have asked the officials to look at it,” Mashatile said.