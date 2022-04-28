ANC eThekwini says there’s no malice in removal of Sabelo as whip of exco

The removal of Thanduxolo Sabelo as whip of the ANC executive committee for eThekwini municipality is nothing personal but rather for the good of the party, the ANC regional executive committee (REC) said on Thursday.

“It’s not about him — it’s about the ANC,” regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said.

In a letter written by Sabelo on Wednesday addressed to provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, he decried finding out via a media statement released by the newly elected REC that he had been relieved of his duties.

“I have since learnt through a media statement by the newly elected regional leadership that in its first REC meeting, I have been recalled from the responsibility of being whip of exco and the responsibility has been assigned to the new deputy secretary of the ANC in the region,” he said.

ANC eThekwini deputy secretary Nkosenhle Madlala was on the slate that won at the conference three weeks ago while Sabelo contested the same position on another slate but lost.