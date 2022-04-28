DA demands answers over R2.6m RDP house in Sedibeng

An RDP house in Evaton in Sedibeng cost a whopping R2.6m, yet there are cracks in some of the walls and some of the rooms are not tiled.

The house was built after a letter written by a grade 11 schoolgirl from Evaton dated October 10 2019 to the Sedibeng MMC for health and social development, requesting the extension of the RDP house because there are too many occupants in her home.

The girl said her mother was ill and unemployed.

Instead of an extension, another RDP house was built next to it.

Gauteng DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala said while millions of Gauteng youth are struggling to access sustainable job opportunities and funding for their start-up businesses, the National Youth Development Agency (Nyda) wasted more than R2.6m building this house.

This money could have been used to fund about 25 youth businesses with R100,000 each.