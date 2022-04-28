×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'Ekurhuleni coalition paying off' as ratings agency moves metro to stable

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 April 2022 - 22:02
The Ekurhuleni municipality is led by DA councillor Tania Campbell. The FF+ is one of the Ekurhuleni coalition government's coalition partners and says a ratings agency just upgraded the metro from junk status to stable.
The Ekurhuleni municipality is led by DA councillor Tania Campbell. The FF+ is one of the Ekurhuleni coalition government's coalition partners and says a ratings agency just upgraded the metro from junk status to stable.
Image: DA Ekurhuleni / via Facebook

The Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality has been upgraded from junk status to stable. 

The FF+ announced this on Thursday, saying it showed that efforts of the coalition government’s hard work to restore financial stability to the council had paid off.

The FF+,  which is a partner in the coalition government, said the GCR ratings agency just upgraded the metro’s status. The party said last week that Gauteng co-operative governance, traditional affairs and human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile named Ekurhuleni as the best-performing metro and municipality in Gauteng.

“The new status could not have been achieved without the coalition government's sheer determination to successfully manage the metro's finances. Ekurhuleni is the only metro council in Gauteng whose monthly Eskom bill is fully paid,” the FF+ said.

It said success was achieved through strict credit control, which was predominantly imposed on large businesses and government institutions. The party said the coalition government works hard to improve infrastructure in a metro where there have been almost no upgrades to infrastructure for the past 21 years.

“The Ekurhuleni metro council has cut back all wasteful expenditure and even the recent state of the city address, which is usually a lavish event, was a simple affair. All vanity projects such as erecting figurines and installing benches in the metro have been stopped.”

The FF+ said the coalition government has accomplished a lot in just four months, but cannot solve all the problems overnight.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gayton McKenzie claps back at DA for calling his mayoral appointment ‘political thuggery’

"When we work with the DA in Knysna, Matzikama, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni we are not considered thugs. We will show you next week. Watch this ...
Politics
3 days ago

POLL | Are parents to blame for misbehaviour in schools?

Is misbehaviour in schools a sign of trouble at home?
News
3 days ago

'All-of-society' approach needed to address city governance challenges

SA Cities Network's (SACN) latest State of Cities Report strongly points to the need for a "whole-of-government and all-of-society approach" to ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  2. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics
  3. ANC wants SA to explore its own crude oil deposits Politics

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa