Ramaphosa and Guinea-Bissau’s Embaló look to strengthen trade ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa and counterpart President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau have tasked their ministers with delving deeper into various key sectors such as health, defence, mineral resources and broader diplomatic relations.

Ramaphosa hosted Embaló on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.

Addressing the media after their discussions, Ramaphosa said both countries enjoyed “cordial political relations and the visit has given an opportunity to consolidate the relations which we have had over a long time”.

During their discussions, the leaders condemned the attempted coup which took place in February. “This runs contrary to the effort to silence the guns on our continent. We expressed our concern at the resurgence of the unconstitutional change of government in various parts of our continent. It is of great concern to both our countries that conflicts are continuing in several parts of the continent,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa added that the goal for the state visit was to deepen trade investment between the two countries. “We have communicated to President Embaló that we would like to see more South African companies being able to do work in Guinea-Bissau as they develop their country from an agricultural and infrastructure point of view.”