Ramaphosa hosts President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau

“It is our hope that we will be able to explore further opportunity for investments by SA companies in Guinea-Bissau in areas such as agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing as well as in infrastructure.”

Such investments would benefit both countries and provide local companies with new opportunities.

This visit also provides an opportunity for both countries to discuss positions to champion at the upcoming AU summit on May 28 on terrorism and violent extremism.

“It is important for our two countries to champion the cause of peace and development for the continent at large.”

He condemned the attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau in February.

Responding, Embaló offered his condolences to the people of KwaZulu-Natal after the devastating floods which claimed the lives of more than 400 people and left many displaced.