RATE IT | Unemployment, land & governance: five talking points from Malema's Freedom Day speech

EFF leader Julius Malema has again torn into the ruling party for failing to deliver on its promises.

He was addressing supporters in Tshwane on Wednesday in commemoration of Freedom Day. Unemployment, the judiciary and land were among the issues he addressed.

Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa had failed to uplift and empower women when he appointed former deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as chief justice.

He said history will judge the president harshly for disregarding the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Here are five talking points from his address:

GRADUATES GRANT

Malema said many South Africans live in poverty because of high unemployment.

He said the government should compensate unemployed graduates with a monthly grant until they get employed.

“We must say to government, if you can't create jobs, print the money and issue graduate grants where everybody who has gone to school and doesn't have a job. The government must look after that person because if this government is not going to reward you with a job or some grant, young people after you will not go to school.”