‘ANC should be ashamed of itself’: Zondo's tongue-lashing as he brands Zuma actions ‘unlawful’

Chief justice Raymond Zondo, who sat through three years of testimony on how callous politicians and their cronies captured state-owned entities, including Eskom, tore into former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC in the fourth instalment of the commission's report.

He did not mince his words when it came to Zuma's nine years in power: “Central to the Guptas’ scheme of state capture was President Zuma, who the Guptas must have identified at a very early stage as somebody whose character was such that they could use him against the people of SA, his own country and his own government to advance their own business interests — and President Zuma readily opened the doors for the Guptas to go into the SOEs and help themselves to the money and assets of the people of SA.”

Zondo describes Zuma's interference with the Eskom board as “unlawful” and recommends criminal investigations against former minerals and energy minister Mosebenzi Zwane, former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh and Free State businessman Edwin Sodi. Zondo says the appointment of Zizi Kodwa as deputy minister of state security should be reconsidered because of his tainted relationship with the controversial businessman, and former EOH boss, Jehan Mackay. And the state capture commission wants to see Tony Gupta prosecuted for bribery or corruption.

Overall, the ANC should be ashamed of itself for allowing Zuma and the Gupta family to take control of what should be our greatest assets, added Zondo. The former president would have done “anything that the Guptas wanted him to do for them”, says part 4 of the state capture inquiry's report, which runs to more than 1,000 pages.

“South Africans thought that the ANC government was in control of Eskom but it was not. It had relinquished the control to the Guptas and those people the Guptas wanted. The ANC and the ANC government should be ashamed that this happened under their watch,” Zondo said in the document released on Friday.