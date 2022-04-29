Find a way to get corruption-accused Free State officials to pay back the money — Zondo report

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended the government seek legal opinion on how to recover the R255m of public money wasted on the failed Free State asbestos roof eradication project.

This is contained in Zondo’s fourth part of the state capture report, which found that the state did not get value for money from the project, awarded to a joint venture comprising Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading.

Blackhead boss Edwin Sodi, who is fingered as the mastermind behind the failed project which allegedly included the bribing of politicians, is among those already facing charges of fraud and corruption in court.