Ramaphosa honours the late former Kenyan president and 'great statesman' Mwai Kibaki

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, likening him to SA’s first president Nelson Mandela.

“We especially remember him for his leadership in uniting the people of Kenya and for us, as South Africans, we saw him in the mould in which we saw our own first president, Nelson Mandela, who sought to unite our nation and planted the seeds of the development of SA.

“You too have had a great president in President Kibaki, who has developed your country and helped to unite the people of Kenya.”

Ramaphosa joined a number of leaders who paid their respects during Kibaki’s funeral, which was held at the Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on Friday morning.

He died on April 21 at the age of 90.