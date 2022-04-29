×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

State capture report part 4

State capture report: Free State’s R1bn housing project was ‘dismal failure’

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
29 April 2022 - 11:11
Former head of the human Settlements department, Mpho Gift Mokoena, testified at the state capture inquiry about the R1bn Free State housing project. File photo.
Former head of the human Settlements department, Mpho Gift Mokoena, testified at the state capture inquiry about the R1bn Free State housing project. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The manner in which the Free State provincial government, through the department of human settlements, handled its R1bn housing project was a “dismal failure.”

The money was meant to build thousands of low cost houses. However, the houses were never built.

This is contained in part 4 of the state capture inquiry report released on Friday morning.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“After the investigation and hearing of evidence, it has become crystal clear this project was a debacle, hence the title of this chapter, The Free State R1bn Housing Project Debacle, because of the manner in which the Free State provincial government, through its department of human settlements, handled the project. It was a dismal failure: a debacle,” reads the report by chief justice and state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo.

A total of R1.3bn was allocated for the construction of housing units to address the backlog of 200,000 houses.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Jacob Zuma 'would do anything' to help Gupta family's state capture project — Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma played a key role in helping the Gupta family capture Eskom, the latest instalment of the state capture report has found.
Politics
2 hours ago

RECORDED | Presidency receives part 4 of Zondo commission report

The presidency formally receives the fourth part of the state capture commission report on Friday morning.
Politics
3 hours ago

IN FULL | State capture report part 4

The presidency formally received the fourth part of the state capture commission report on Friday morning.
Politics
2 hours ago

What’s in it? 11 stories about part 4 of the state capture report you need to read

Want a summary of what the fourth part of the state capture report says? Check out these articles.
Politics
3 hours ago

Here’s a recap of what the first 3 parts of the state capture report contained and who they implicated

As South Africans pour over the fourth instalment of the state capture report, here is a reminder of what was mentioned, and those implicated, in the ...
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  2. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa