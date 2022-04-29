×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Those who colluded with Makhubo in improper awarding of contracts to EOH should face music — Zondo

The report shows that EOH made several donations to the ANC

29 April 2022 - 21:29
The state capture commission has recommended that those who allegedly colluded with the late Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo in the improper awarding of contracts to EOH should face criminal investigations. File photo.
The state capture commission has recommended that those who allegedly colluded with the late Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo in the improper awarding of contracts to EOH should face criminal investigations. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Despite former mayor of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo being deceased, those who possibly conspired with him in the improper awarding of City of Joburg contracts to EOH should face the full might of the law.

This is recommended in part four of the report on the investigation into the state capture, led by chief justice Raymond Zondo, which was released on Friday.

The report details how between 2008 and 2018, when Makhubo was MMC for finance for Johannesburg and the ANC's regional treasurer, he allegedly influenced tenders in favour of suppliers including IT company EOH in exchange for millions in kickbacks to the party and his company, Molelwane.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The report shows that EOH made several donations to the ANC.

Among the donations was one of R2m in December 2013 which was allegedly “for development and education services”. Another was a R3m donation on April 16 2014, the same day an EOH entity made an unsolicited proposal to the city for a multimillion-rand contract.

“Mr Makhubo is now deceased, however the EOH related parties to the prima facie corrupt arrangements between the city and TSS managed services are not,” read the report. 

TSS was a supplier development partner of EOH.

“The commission accordingly recommends that the law enforcement agencies investigate the city’s 2014 award to TSS managed services of a contract for the upgrading of the City of Johannesburg network and security infrastructure with a view to the prosecution of Mr [Patrick] Makhubedu, Mr [Reno] Barrie, Mr Jehan Mackay, Mr Ebrahim Laher and any other suspects identified in the investigation on charges under the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities if the investigation reveals such prosecution is warranted,” reads the report.

According to the report, the evidence received by the commission suggests that Makhubedu, Barrie, Makhubo, Mackay, Lehar and Mutileni conspired to procure an improper award to EOH Mthombo by the city worth R404m. 

IN QUOTES | Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo denies influencing awarding of tenders

Makhubo said donations did not guarantee tenders and the city's dealings with donors were transparent
News
11 months ago

The improper process involved repeated payments to Makhubo’s entity, Molelwane, from EOH entities or indirectly through one of the EOH-linked companies — Mfundi Mobile Networks.

Mfundi paid out the amounts which it accounted for as from “Sales COJ SAP Support Special”.

“It also involved regular donations to the ANC from the same source, both in the form of the direct donation of computer equipment to the ANC by EOH Mthombo and in the form of election expenses of the ANC by Mfundi out of the R16m paid to Mfundi by EOH Mthombo and accounted for by Mfundi as income from Sales COJ SAP Support Special,” the report reads.

The commission also recommended that law enforcement agencies investigate the city’s 2016 award to EOH with a view to the prosecution of those implicated.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Jacob Zuma 'would do anything' to help Gupta family's state capture project — Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma played a key role in helping the Gupta family capture Eskom, the latest instalment of the state capture report has found.
Politics
12 hours ago

Find a way to get corruption-accused Free State officials to pay back the money — Zondo report

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended the government seek legal opinion on how to recover the R255m of public ...
Politics
11 hours ago

State capture report: Free State’s R1bn housing project was ‘dismal failure’

The manner in which the Free State provincial government, through the department of human settlements, handled its R1bn housing project was a “dismal ...
Politics
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa