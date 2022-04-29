×

RECORDED | Presidency receives part 4 of Zondo commission report

29 April 2022 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE

The presidency formally receives the fourth part of the state capture commission report on Friday morning.

Chief justice and commission chairperson Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on January 4.

The presidency formally received the third part of the report on March 1.

On Thursday, the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the final delivery of the report, giving the commission until June 15. This followed an urgent application heard unopposed on Thursday. 

The final instalment of the report was initially meant to be delivered at the end of April, but Zondo said in court papers the commission would not be able to deliver all the outstanding sections of the report by then.

TimesLIVE

