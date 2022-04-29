×

Politics

What’s in it? Stories about part 4 of the state capture report you need to read

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 April 2022 - 10:55
Part 4 of chief justice Raymond Zondo's commission of inquiry into state capture report was released on Friday. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The fourth instalment of the state capture report was released on Friday morning, with several high-profile politicians and businesspeople implicated.

Commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on January 4.


The commission was expected to release the final instalment of the report at the end of April, but Zondo said in court papers on Thursday the commission would not be able to deliver all the outstanding sections of the report by then.

The Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the delivery of the final state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.

Here are stories you need to read about the fourth part of the report:

A RECAP OF THE ENTIRE STATE CAPTURE REPORT

The first three volumes of the report were explosive and dealt with several state-owned enterprises and companies that did business with government.

Those implicated include former president Jacob Zuma, former Government Communication Information System CEO Mzwanele Manyi, ex SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, former SA Revenue Service boss Tom Moyane, former public enterprise ministers Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown, former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, among others.

Here’s a recap of what the first 3 parts of the state capture report contained and who they implicated

As South Africans pour over the fourth instalment of the state capture report, here is a reminder of what was mentioned, and those implicated, in the ...
Politics
32 minutes ago

