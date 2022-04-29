What’s in it? Stories about part 4 of the state capture report you need to read

The commission was expected to release the final instalment of the report at the end of April, but Zondo said in court papers on Thursday the commission would not be able to deliver all the outstanding sections of the report by then.

The Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the delivery of the final state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.

Here are stories you need to read about the fourth part of the report:

A RECAP OF THE ENTIRE STATE CAPTURE REPORT

The first three volumes of the report were explosive and dealt with several state-owned enterprises and companies that did business with government.

Those implicated include former president Jacob Zuma, former Government Communication Information System CEO Mzwanele Manyi, ex SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, former SA Revenue Service boss Tom Moyane, former public enterprise ministers Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown, former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, among others.