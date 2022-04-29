Zondo dismisses Koko's complaint against Ramaphosa

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has found that former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko “was working with the Guptas or their associates, including Mr Salim Essa, in pursuit of their agenda of state capture and in seeking to loot the coffers of Eskom”.

This finding against Koko follows years of him protesting his innocence, pleading his case not just at the commission itself but also on social media.

Zondo also rejected Koko’s complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was deputy president at the time the cabinet resolved to remove Koko from his position. Koko argued that the cabinet decision was an act of state capture, a claim Zondo dismissed.

“To the extent that there were concerns that Mr Koko may have engaged in acts of corruption which harmed Eskom, the evidence which has been unearthed by the commission has revealed that cabinet’s concerns about Mr Koko were fully justified,” according to part 4 of the commission's report.