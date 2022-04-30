Ramaphosa wants disputes within royal families resolved

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday said disputes within royal families, which sometimes lead to the destabilisation of kingdoms and communities, must be resolved.

“We need to work together to ensure that our different customs and customary laws of succession are observed,” Ramaphosa told the eighth elective conference of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) in Boksburg on Saturday.

His comments follow a succession scandal in the Zulu royal house after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021.

The fight for the throne has been playing out in court as some of Zwelithini’s wives and his children challenge the installation of Prince Misuzulu as king.

In March, Ramaphosa formally recognised Misuzulu as the king, paving the way for his coronation. But the ceremony has been delayed by KwaZulu-Natal's floods.