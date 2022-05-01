OPINION | It's not difficult to understand workers imagining a future without the ANC governing

Cosatu should be launching a programme to create private sector growth. It should be galvanising for the resuscitation of state-owned entities at commanding heights of the economy. The sheer number of jobs lost in Prasa and Transnet is enough for a campaign.

Imagining working class unity in the SA labour movement in the year of the ANC national elective conference has become more illusionary at the least, and at best fanciful.

With an overabundance of branch elective conferences, subnational elective conferences, a policy conference, and a national elective conference in less than twelve months, there is no way the ANC-led governing alliance can avoid upheavals as it works on renewing, rebuilding, and remaking itself into a unified force with a mandate to transform SA society.

In respect of the plight of workers, this has been punishingly compromised as workers' leaders campaign to be on one slate or another. This situation begs the question: who stands to win and who stands to lose when the ANC-led governing alliance fails to recover from falling over into the precipice?

In his address to professionals in Gauteng in October 2021, former president Thabo Mbeki made an emphatic statement to SA that the ANC-led alliance is too big and important for our democracy's stability to fail. With the not so far-fetched prospect of a new national, and almost certain in Gauteng, governing coalition in 2024, and a low depth of analysis in the academic-media-complex, as well as a hostile and resourced constituency that sees the ANC-led alliance as an affront to colonialism and apartheid-era gained privileges, the issue of who wins or loses has become off base.

The decline in ANC support, which in itself might be a sign of a maturing democracy, is to such constituencies a triumph and representative of a possibility to return to known prosperity, even if they also face the worst consequences of a society wrought with political instability.

Notwithstanding, and assuming a maturity and readiness by experts in fomenting ungovernability if excluded, the outcomes of our thus far near perfect constitutional democracy might turn out to represent a new source of social cohesion and common national interest defence by all political parties and coalition if indeed life without the ANC-led alliance as the government is that inevitable, or imaginable.

— Dr Mathebula is an executive trustee of The Thinc Foundation

