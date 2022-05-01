WATCH LIVE | Malema addresses EFF Workers' Day rally

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to address supporters at the party's Workers' Day rally on Sunday.

The event is being held at Themba Sinamela Stadium in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

May 1, also known as International Workers' Day, pays homage to the working class across all sectors in the world and acknowledges the historical strides of workers and trade unions.

Malema is expected to speak on the issues of farm workers and dwellers, and the wage and living conditions of all workers.