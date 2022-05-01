Zizi Kodwa to take Zondo report's recommendation to remove him as deputy minister on review

Deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa says he will take the recommendation by the Zondo commission to have him removed from his position on review.

On Sunday, Kodwa said the advice was not based on any sound finding in law and no criminality or corruption had been found against him.

“The commission in its report said there is no evidence of impropriety, yet it makes a political recommendation that is not based on anything. The notion that I am ‘beholden’ is unsubstantiated and false.”

In part 4 of the commission's report on its probe into state capture, chief justice Raymond Zondo recommends that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider Kodwa's position because of his tainted relationship with controversial businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.

The recommendation is in the section of the report dealing with corruption and fraud in the public sector, including the state organs, and stems from the investigation of the EOH contracts with the City of Johannesburg.

During the hearings, the commission heard how Mackay funded Kodwa’s luxury holidays and also loaned him more than R1.7m.