POLL | Were mineworkers justified in booing Cyril Ramaphosa?

Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine workers are demanding, among other things, a R1,000 monthly salary increase. They have been on strike for three months after the company offered them an increase of R800. Angry workers said they would not let Ramaphosa address them until he responded to their salary grievances.

SA Federation of Trade Unions secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said the disruption of Ramaphosa's speech was “a powerful unity between workers” who belong to different federations.

“They sent a powerful message to all of the elite that we are fighting our battles in your absence and with you looking on the other side,” said Vavi during an interview with Power 98.7.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said it was only a matter of time before employees showed their discontent.

“Chickens have come home to roost. Our workers have been abused, lied to and betrayed by the ANC. You can lie to people for so long, but you can’t lie to people with their lived experiences.”

TimesLIVE

