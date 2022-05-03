Workers are losing trust in political leadership and public institutions, says Ramaphosa after being booed

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the discontent showed by workers who booed and stormed the stage when he was meant to speak on Workers’ Day was an indication of weakening trust in political leadership and public institutions.

He made the remarks in his weekly newsletter two days after he was whisked away by his security detail from the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, North West, where he was unable to address workers because they demanded he leave.

Among the workers concerns was a demand for a monthly R1,000 salary increase for Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine workers. This as workers have been on a three-month-long strike after the mine rejected their demand and instead offered an R800 annual increase, which is being rejected.

“While the main grievance appeared to be about wage negotiations at nearby mines, the workers’ actions demonstrated a broader level of discontent. It reflects a weakening of trust in their union and federation as well as political leadership, including public institutions,” said Ramaphosa.