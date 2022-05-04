Steenhuisen’s visit to Ukraine ruffles feathers as he insists he visited crisis-stricken locals ‘in the past three months’

DA leader John Steenhuisen’s visit to war-ridden Ukraine has triggered mixed responses ranging from praise to criticism.

Steenhuisen on Sunday announced his arrival in Lviv in western Ukraine, from where he started his six-day tour of parts of the country. He will visit refugee camps and meet leaders of cities to assess the damage caused by Russia’s invasion.

“We owe it to the people of Ukraine to tell the unfiltered truth about what is taking place here so the world can stand united in bringing this injustice to an end.”

Steenhuisen said the effect of the war was not exclusive to Ukraine.

“We live in a world where disruptions in one country cause major ripples everywhere else. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not a European problem. It is a global problem and the knock-on effect of this war on our own fuel, maize, cooking oil and fertiliser prices is going to reach very deeply into the pockets of poor South Africans who already cannot make ends meet,” he said.

He said evidence of the injustice against the people of Ukraine was too glaring to ignore or remain neutral about..