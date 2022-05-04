'We shouldn’t second guess it': Lamola confident NPA will prosecute state capture cases

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says the NPA will leave no stone unturned in pursuing prosecutions related to state capture cases.

Lamola on Tuesday defended the NPA amid mounting calls — and criticism — from the public for the authority to move faster in prosecuting cases.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo handed over part 4 of the state capture report to the presidency last week. Zondo recommended that the NPA consider prosecuting those implicated, including Rajesh “Tony” Gupta, Eskom's former CEO Matshela Koko and CFO Anoj Singh.

Addressing parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, Lamola called on the public not to second guess the commitment of NPA head advocate Shamila Batohi and her deputy Anton Du Plesiss' efforts to secure high-level prosecutions.

“We shouldn’t second guess them, they are better placed than all of us to tell no lies and claim no easy victories,” said Lamola.