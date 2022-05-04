×

Politics

'We shouldn’t second guess it': Lamola confident NPA will prosecute state capture cases

04 May 2022 - 11:00
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says the NPA will leave no stone unturned in pursuing prosecutions related to state capture cases.

Lamola on Tuesday defended the NPA amid mounting calls — and criticism — from the public for the authority to move faster in prosecuting cases.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo handed over part 4 of the state capture report to the presidency last week. Zondo recommended that the NPA consider prosecuting those implicated, including Rajesh “Tony” Gupta, Eskom's former CEO Matshela Koko and CFO Anoj Singh.

Addressing parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, Lamola called on the public not to second guess the commitment of NPA head advocate Shamila Batohi and her deputy Anton Du Plesiss' efforts to secure high-level prosecutions.

“We shouldn’t second guess them, they are better placed than all of us to tell no lies and claim no easy victories,” said Lamola.

The NPA, in the past year, made progress with its cases and the authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) prioritised nine corruption cases for enrolment in the courts within the next six months.

“The Investigative Directorate has declared 82 investigations and enrolled 20 cases with 65 accused. It has also prioritised nine corruption matters for enrolment within the next six months.”

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was also proving to be a significant agent in the fight against corruption and maladministration.

The unit has enrolled cases worth R77bn in the Special Tribunal and high court to date.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“We are mindful of the imminent and the already-released Zondo commission reports. Special commercial crimes courts have been established in every province and the ones in Palm Ridge and Pretoria have been expanded to enable them to cope with the work that might come their way.

“Consultations are under way with internal stakeholders to ensure that the review of SA’s anti-corruption architecture is a collective product. This review envisages an incremental approach with immediate action to short-term proposals, medium-term proposals and long-term proposals.

“We also have a team working on the implementation plan of the various findings of the  Zondo recommendations which fall within their scope of work. This plan will be presented at the appropriate time to enable us to respond appropriately to the corruption cancer,” he said.

TimesLIVE

