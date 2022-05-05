Dear SA calls on Thulas Nxesi to set aside proposed workplace vaccine regulations

Citizen network group Dear SA has called on employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi to set aside workplace regulations that could be used to force employers to impose mandatory vaccine policies at the risk of incurring criminal sanctions.

The organisation said unless the regulations are withdrawn and reconsidered in their entirety, it reserves the right to take the matter to court.

Dear SA legal representative Daniël Eloff said SA appears to be tilting in the opposite direction of reversing or suspending vaccine mandates by attempting to mandate vaccines using other legislative tools.

“Furthermore, given the widely circulated reports that a very large percentage of South Africans already have immunity to Covid-19, due to having been previously infected, the mandating of vaccination at this stage of the pandemic is even more questionable,” said Eloff.