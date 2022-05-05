EFF has deployed its own investigators to look into Hillary Gardee’s death: Malema

“We want to teach them a lesson they will never forget for the rest of their lives because they took the wrong one this time around. Anyone who touches our children touches us. They don’t want to see the ugly side of the EFF. They invited the ugly side and we will show them,” said Malema.

He said the party did not want to commit to a time frame for apprehending the suspects, saying its investigators will work hard to find them, “no matter how long it takes”.

Malema said Hillary’s death was “a nightmare” for the EFF and that he cannot guarantee what would happen to the perpetrators should he catch them first.

“There are all manner of emotions that are going through my body now and I must not be the first one to catch them,” he said.

Malema also dismissed conspiracy theories linking Hillary’s death to the party’s open border policy. The killing of women, he said, was endemic in SA before the formation of the EFF.

Hillary’s body was discovered outside Mbombela on Tuesday. She was last seen when she went shopping at a plaza in Mbombela on April 29.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.