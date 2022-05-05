Eskom not broken or dysfunctional, says Pravin Gordhan in heated debate

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday told MPs Eskom was neither broken nor dysfunctional but faced serious challenges.

The country has been grappling with rolling blackouts for more than a decade. Gordhan, however, says the utility's board, management and government are working to eliminate the challenges it faces.

“I can assure this house and the public there is a lot of hard work notwithstanding the hurdles and the difficulties we face, but at the same time let us be frank, this is not a task that is ever easy nor is it going to be a quick fix,” he said during a debate in the National Assembly on the “energy crisis and the threat of protracted failure of Eskom”.

“Eskom is not broken, it is not dysfunctional, but it does have a crisis and serious challenges. It will take time to resolve some of these challenges and in particular, if we are able to acquire 4000-6000MW additional energy for Eskom we create space for the kind of maintenance that needs to occur.”

Gordhan was the last speaker in the heated debate where MPs expressed their frustrations at the state of affairs at Eskom and load-shedding. Most opposition parties put the blame squarely on the ANC-led government and officials implicated in wrongdoing, particularly those implicated in the state capture report.