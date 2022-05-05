×

Politics

Kenny Kunene says Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni coalitions are safe

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile joins Patriotic Alliance

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
05 May 2022 - 14:44
Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene says his party will not pull out of the coalition governments in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

This is despite its fraught relationship with the DA in the Western Cape which led to the party pulling out of some coalition arrangements in the province.

Speaking to journalists in Johannesburg on Thursday, Kunene slammed rumours that they were in talks with the ANC and the EFF to change governments in the two municipalities. But he confirmed talks with the ANC.

“The ANC will always engage other parties to reverse whatever has been put in place. We are in no discussions with the EFF.

“We have not held any discussions with the EFF pertaining to Johannesburg. And one must make it clear that the coalition in Johannesburg and the coalition in Ekurhuleni are safe.”

He said their MMCs have given them positive feedback on how they are working with the mayors of the two municipalities.

“As of today [Thursday] we intend to keep this coalition for five years, but that will also depend on the behaviour of the DA.”

Kunene said the coalition government in Johannesburg was not just about the DA but also other parties.

He confirmed his party was in talks with the ANC to stop them pulling out of the coalition government in West Rand in Gauteng and JB Marks in the North West.

In Gauteng they were approached by education MEC and ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

He did not say who they were talking to from the national ANC. 

Kunene on Thursday also introduced new members, mostly defectors from Herman Mashaba's ActionSA, among them former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile. 

Khanyile has had several brushes with the law. He was arrested and convicted during the Fees Must Fall protests. He was also arrested as one of the alleged instigators during last July's looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

