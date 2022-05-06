Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Now we know SA was captured, but will knowing change anything?
06 May 2022 - 17:01
Last week the state capture commission led by chief justice Raymond Zondo delivered part 4 of its report. In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly we reflect on the outcomes of the commission’s work and whether SA is a better place after its revelations.
Join the debate:
Joining us for that conversation are political journalist Mawande AmaShabalala, associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University William Gumede and senior associate in forensics at ENSAfrica Adrian Roux.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.