Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Now we know SA was captured, but will knowing change anything?

06 May 2022 - 17:01 By TIMESLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma readily opened the door for the Guptas to go into SOEs and help themselves to the money and assets of the people of SA, says the latest part of the Zondo report. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Last week the state capture commission led by chief justice Raymond Zondo delivered part 4 of its report. In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly we reflect on the outcomes of the commission’s work and whether SA is a better place after its revelations.

Join the debate: 

Joining us for that conversation are political journalist Mawande AmaShabalala, associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University William Gumede and senior associate in forensics at ENSAfrica Adrian Roux.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

