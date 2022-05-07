×

Politics

Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape interim leader, JP Smith his deputy

07 May 2022 - 14:55
Tertuis Simmers is the new DA Western Cape interim leader.
Image: Esa Alexander

Western Cape MEC for infrastructure Tertuis Simmers is the new DA provincial interim leader. 

Party delegates elected Simmers on Saturday following the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela and the sacking of Albert Fritz. 

Cape Town councillor JP Smith was elected Simmers’ deputy. DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said the deputy leader position was contested by Megann Goedeman, Wendy Philander and Antionette Steyn.

“We would like to thank them for taking part in what is fundamental to our democratic processes and we appreciate that you campaigned fairly and in good spirit,” said Londt.

“The DA in the Western Cape has a proven track record of better service delivery and the announcement made earlier this week, that members of the Patriotic Alliance moved over to the DA, is testament to the trust people have in the way we govern.”

Londt added: “The newly elected leadership now have the responsibility to ensure that all structures in the party are geared towards spreading the message of our proven successes, not only in our province but to communities in the rest of the country as well.”

He said the DA’s “aim is to retain the Western Cape and continue to be the DA’s flagship of good governance, and ultimately contribute to bringing the ANC below 50% in the next national and provincial elections in 2024”.

“The DA in the Western Cape wishes to congratulate Tertuis and JP on their election today. We are confident that today brings a new beginning for the DA in the Western Cape and that our new leadership will take the party from strength to strength,” he said.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

