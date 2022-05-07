Zondo findings mean it’s make or break for ANC, says Mabuyane
The ANC should use the outcome of chief justice Raymond Zondo's state capture inquiry as an opportunity for deep soul-searching, Eastern Cape premier and provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said on Saturday.
Delivering the province's political report at the provincial conference in East London where he is seeking re-election, Mabuyane said the party should examine its processes, systems, assumptions and cultures and ask whether they are aligned with the rule of law and expectations of society.
Mabuyane said the conference should answer a series of questions including:
- Whether the ANC is attracting members capable of being agents of renewal and change in people’s lives;
- If it is sufficiently empowering ANC members with political, ideological and organisational training and education for them to better understand the party and its mission;
- If party structures are suitably organised to carry out the mandate of the ANC; and
- Whether processes of electing leaders are robust enough to ensure the best candidates are elected and the will of the membership prevails.
If the movement does not dramatically change course then the revolution will soon be in fundamental crisisOscar Mabuyane
“Do we nominate or select the most suitable and fit members to be ANC public representatives?” said Mabuyane, who is in a leadership contest with Babalo Madikizela.
“Are we consistent on acting against incompetence, poor performance, wrongdoing, malfeasance?
“Are the people governing or have we appropriated people’s power to ourselves as the organisation? are our public representatives serving the people with distinction?”
The Zondo report is a culmination of three years of testimony on how politicians and their cronies captured state-owned entities and plundered SA.
Mabuyane said at the core of the ANC's renewal project is aligning practice with the founding principles and values of the ANC, and adapting to new situations and circumstances.
Linking poor ANC membership, leadership and governance to voter apathy, Mabuyane said the ANC is facing an existential crisis.
“If the movement does not dramatically change course then the revolution will soon be in fundamental crisis.”
He cautioned ANC members against those within the party whose interests were self- enrichment through corrupt means.
“Criminal networks found even within our ranks will do everything possible to fight against the renewal of our organisation. Such should not make us timid.”
TimesLIVE
