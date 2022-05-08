×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ActionSA’s senate makes two key leadership appointments

08 May 2022 - 12:17
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the two key leadership appointments are deemed essential to the 2024 campaign. . File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the two key leadership appointments are deemed essential to the 2024 campaign. . File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

ActionSA’s senate has made two key leadership appointments, with John Moodey taking over the role of national director of operations and former mayor of Midvaal and ActionSA senator Bongani Baloyi being appointed as the Gauteng provincial chairperson in his place.

The party said in a statement on Sunday the two key leadership appointments were deemed essential to the 2024 campaign.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said Moodey was essential to the work of supporting the provincial structures in achieving ActionSA’s national objective of “wall-to-wall” branches across SA by the end of 2022.

Moodey is taking over the role from Funzi Ngobeni, who serves as MMC for transport in the City of Johannesburg and ActionSA’s caucus leader in the municipality.

On Baloyi, Mashaba said it was no secret he is the likely ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate.

“And the senate has seen the strategic importance of his leadership over the province ahead of this all-important provincial election in 2024. We have no doubt that both Moodey and Baloyi will deliver on their mandates in the same manner that they have to date,” he said.

Mashaba said the appointments form part of ActionSA’s key structural alignment to deliver on the strategy for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“Arising from our results achieved in 2021, ActionSA’s senate has focused on the imperative of capacitating the organisation for the massive expansion planned. This announcement would be incomplete without acknowledging the vital role played by Funzi Ngobeni as the previous director of operations.”

He said at a time when ActionSA was merely a dream, Ngobeni built structures across the nine provinces that continue to bear the mark of his dedication and leadership.

Mashaba said Ngobeni remains a vital figure in the leadership of ActionSA and a member of the senate.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

POLL | Were mineworkers justified in booing Cyril Ramaphosa?

President Cyril Ramaphosa received little sympathy after he was dismissed by mineworkers in Rustenburg, North West, on Sunday.
Politics
5 days ago

‘A powerful unity between workers’ — Vavi praises disruption of Ramaphosa’s address

SA Federation of Trade Unions secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi says the disruption of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Workers’ Day speech showed “a ...
News
5 days ago

Hate thy neighbour: Aversion to the other has a long history in SA

Almost three decades since the birth of the supposed Rainbow Nation, xenophobia is once again under the spotlight. But it’s been around a lot longer ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  2. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics
  3. Xolile George or nothing: parliament to pursue Salga boss, say sources Politics
  4. Where was the ANC while SA was being plundered? Politics
  5. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil