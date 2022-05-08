ActionSA’s senate makes two key leadership appointments

ActionSA’s senate has made two key leadership appointments, with John Moodey taking over the role of national director of operations and former mayor of Midvaal and ActionSA senator Bongani Baloyi being appointed as the Gauteng provincial chairperson in his place.

The party said in a statement on Sunday the two key leadership appointments were deemed essential to the 2024 campaign.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said Moodey was essential to the work of supporting the provincial structures in achieving ActionSA’s national objective of “wall-to-wall” branches across SA by the end of 2022.

Moodey is taking over the role from Funzi Ngobeni, who serves as MMC for transport in the City of Johannesburg and ActionSA’s caucus leader in the municipality.

On Baloyi, Mashaba said it was no secret he is the likely ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate.

“And the senate has seen the strategic importance of his leadership over the province ahead of this all-important provincial election in 2024. We have no doubt that both Moodey and Baloyi will deliver on their mandates in the same manner that they have to date,” he said.

Mashaba said the appointments form part of ActionSA’s key structural alignment to deliver on the strategy for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“Arising from our results achieved in 2021, ActionSA’s senate has focused on the imperative of capacitating the organisation for the massive expansion planned. This announcement would be incomplete without acknowledging the vital role played by Funzi Ngobeni as the previous director of operations.”

He said at a time when ActionSA was merely a dream, Ngobeni built structures across the nine provinces that continue to bear the mark of his dedication and leadership.

Mashaba said Ngobeni remains a vital figure in the leadership of ActionSA and a member of the senate.

TimesLIVE

