ANC EC conference disrupted — steering committee takes over

The ANC conference in the Eastern Cape has once again been paused as the steering committee deals with questions arising from one slate. Provincial task team member Stella Ndabeni said the disruption — which was in the form of singing — prevented NEC deployee Aaron Motsoaledi from addressing the conference.

“There was some singing by delegates who are raising certain things which they believe need to be attended to, including the issue that was resolved in court yesterday.

“We have a responsibility to respect what the court says while we take political decisions — having heard them the convenor of the NEC deployees comrade Aaron Motsoaledi stepped in. Unfortunately the delegates did not listen to him too,” said Ndabeni.