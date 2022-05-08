ANC EC conference disrupted — steering committee takes over
The ANC conference in the Eastern Cape has once again been paused as the steering committee deals with questions arising from one slate. Provincial task team member Stella Ndabeni said the disruption — which was in the form of singing — prevented NEC deployee Aaron Motsoaledi from addressing the conference.
“There was some singing by delegates who are raising certain things which they believe need to be attended to, including the issue that was resolved in court yesterday.
“We have a responsibility to respect what the court says while we take political decisions — having heard them the convenor of the NEC deployees comrade Aaron Motsoaledi stepped in. Unfortunately the delegates did not listen to him too,” said Ndabeni.
Delegate from Madikizela slate says the the chair for the credentials is refusing to recognise some who want to raise issues while delegates from Mabuyane slate claim there's an attempt to disrupt conference.#ANCEC2022— Zimasa Matiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) May 8, 2022
Ndabeni said the grouping raising issues that led to the pause is the one aligned to provincial chair contender Babalo Madikizela.
“In the interests of protecting the integrity we said let the steering committee meet to take control of the conference now,” she said.
Ndabeni said fears that the conference might collapse were unfounded, adding it would go ahead despite the delays.
She said the rules of the conference, adopted by all delegates, will kick in against any form of anarchy.
Conference credentials are yet to be adopted.
* This is a developing story.
